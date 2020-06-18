It is an honor unlike any other. The World Food Prize puts the spotlight not on a beautiful actress or handsome actor, but on a person who has made significant contributions to the Most Important Industry in the World — agriculture.
The World Food Prize was created in 1986 by Norman Borlaugh, the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for his work improving wheat quality, yields and crop management practices in Mexico. The principles he developed there were adopted by researchers and farmers around the world, marking the beginning of the “Green Revolution.”
In an era when headlines screamed warnings of the “Population Bomb” and that the world was on the verge of over population, Borlaugh and his colleagues saved lives through innovations that multiplied crop yields.
If ever there was a superstar among agricultural researchers, he was it.
Most Food Prize honorees are agricultural stars in their own right. They are researchers and others who have devoted their lives to feeding a hungry world.
This year, the Food Prize laureate is Rattan Lal of Ohio State University. A native of India, Lal has helped change the focus of agricultural research.
During his five-decade career in which he worked on four continents he developed the concept that soil is a living thing. If the soil is healthy, crop yields increase and the amount of tillage, water and energy used all decrease.
Much of Lal’s research focused on building soil health. He was a pioneer of no-till farming, cover cropping, mulching and agro-forestry, in which food crops are interspersed with trees. He advocated changing how farmers measure soil health by adding carbon to the mix of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.
By concentrating on soil health, he projected that by the year 2100 farmers around the world could double their annual grain yield even as the amount of land under cultivation shrinks 30% and fertilizer use drops by half.
Lal also investigated the role of soil as a carbon sink. He calculated that soil contains 1,500 gigatons of organic carbon and 750 gigatons of inorganic carbon. That’s three times the amount of carbon — a component of greenhouse gases — in the atmosphere. He co-authored a pioneering report that said adding carbon and organic matter to the soil will not only improve crop yields, it can sequester up to 2.6 gigatons of carbon per year.
That means conservation farming practices will be a key component of any effective strategy to limit the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
“Soils of the world must be part of any agenda to address climate change, as well as food and water security,” Lal was quoted as saying on the Food Prize website. “I think there is now a general awareness of soil carbon, an awareness that soil isn’t just a medium for plant growth.”
During his prolific career as a researcher, Lal has helped farmers grow more food with fewer inputs — and helped them to understand the link between improving soil health and slowing climate change.
“Normally, people think of agriculture as the problem,” Lal said of climate change. “But with me, I want it to be the solution.”