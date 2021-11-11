We suspect the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate will do more to increase workplace hostility and divisiveness than it will to increase safety.
Workers in businesses with 100 or more employees will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID within the next two months. As an alternative, employers could grant qualifying unvaccinated workers exemptions to instead be tested weekly and wear a face covering.
Remote workers will be exempt from the vaccination mandate and weekly tests.
The rule will apply to 84 million workers, or two-thirds of the U.S. workforce, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. It also indicated that it was working on a similar rule that will cover smaller workplaces.
The department said the rule was necessary because COVID poses a grave workplace danger to unvaccinated workers.
Five weeks ago, in announcing his intention to implement the rule, Biden discounted personal freedom and choice as legitimate reasons to remain unvaccinated. The stated goal of the rule is to protect unvaccinated workers from themselves — protections that the unvaccinated have not sought.
Employers are allowed to exempt workers from the vaccination mandate who have a legitimate medical condition that makes receiving any of the vaccine variants dangerous, or those who have a sincerely held religious conviction against receiving the vaccination.
We have heard other compelling, and we think equally legitimate, reasons some have chosen not to be vaccinated.
Some fear the vaccine because it was rushed into production without extended testing. They are made wary because the manufacturers were granted immunity from civil liability because of the expedited timeline.
Previously infected people possess antibodies that will help fight off new infections — though not as effectively as the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Natural immunity” is recognized in Europe and Israel as an exemption from vaccination mandates, but not here.
Anyone who just assumes that they have freedom to choose are out of luck, at least when it comes to COVID vaccinations.
The rule leaves the unvaccinated with these beliefs to make specious claims to save their jobs. We have no doubt that many employers, already struggling to attract and keep help, will accept broad declarations of faith in granting dispensation to their employees.
That alone suggests the rule is a farce, and any employer responsible for its enforcement will see that pretty quickly.
Those given exemptions must be tested weekly. The rule allows employers, where legal, to make their employees pay for the tests, which is meant to force more workers to get the jab. Making the unvaccinated pay for their testing is inviting them to quit. What could be more divisive?
Businesses should take steps to protect employees. People who are able should get vaccinated for the COVID virus. We think the vaccine is the best way to reduce infections and serious illness, but nonetheless respect the right of informed adults to weigh their own options and decide what is right for themselves.
Governments, state and federal, should do likewise.