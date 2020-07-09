Statistics can be misleading or, at best, present an incomplete picture.
For example, the USDA says in its 2017 Census of Agriculture that the nation has 1.2 million female producers. That’s up 27% from the previous census in 2012.
It also found that more than 1.1 million farms are operated by women. That’s 55% of all farms in the U.S.
In Oregon, 44% of all farmers are women. In Washington, Idaho and California, it’s 42%, 39% and 33%, respectively.
It should come as no surprise to anyone that women have played an outsized role in agriculture since the first seeds were cultivated in the Middle East more than 10,000 years ago. Even today, women raise between 60% and 80% of all the food in developing nations.
In the U.S., the roles women play in farming and ranching are just as important as always; only the recognition of those roles is finally catching up to the reality.
Some years ago, a neighbor introduced herself to us as “just a farm wife.” When queried about what she meant, she listed some of the things she did on the 600-acre farm she and her husband own. A partial list included driving tractor, combine and truck; feeding the livestock; keeping the books; paying the bills; running to town for parts when equipment broke down; and anything else that needed doing.
That was on top of running the household, raising two busy kids; and cooking and raising a garden and canning vegetables to keep everyone fed.
Oh, she also worked a full-time job in town that provided the family with a year-round paycheck and health insurance.
In varying degrees, members of most farm and ranch households also include these and other jobs that must be done to keep the wheels turning.
Last week in the Capital Press, we presented a selection of features about Women in Agriculture. They are still available on our website, www.capitalpress.com. Each of these stories is unique, but all shared an enthusiasm for farming and ranching, persistence, good humor and hard work.
In some other parts of society, these qualities seem to be increasingly hard to come by. Nowadays, many people, men and women, seem to have an expectation that they are somehow owed money and the wherewithal to maintain a certain standard of living — minus the hard work.
We suggest they visit a farm and offer their services. They likely will be provided with a basket to pick berries and fruit into, or provided a seat on the back of a planter, or any one of a million chores that running a farm or ranch involves.
And if they ask to talk to the boss, odds are they will find a woman in charge.