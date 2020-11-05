Last week the Trump administration moved forward with its plan to take the gray wolf off the endangered species list in the Lower 48 states. Farm and ranch groups cheered the decision, while predictably, environmental groups threatened lawsuits.
We predicted as much when Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced in March 2019 that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was coming up with a plan for delisting wolves and return management to the states and tribes.
Nonetheless, we think delisting is warranted. The wolves have made a significant recovery, particularly since they were reintroduced in the West in 1995.
In 1978, wolves were reclassified as endangered throughout the contiguous U.S. and Mexico. At the time, the population numbered about 1,000 wolves outside Alaska and Canada.
Biologists transplanted 31 from Canada to Idaho and 35 to Yellowstone National Park. Now hundreds of wolves blanket Idaho and parts of Montana and Wyoming and range as far west as the Cascade Mountains in Oregon and across much of Washington state.
Today, there are more than 6,000 wolves in the Lower 48 states.
Wolf advocates argue delisting is not based on the best available science, and ignores the truth that wolves have not recovered yet in a significant portion of their historical range.
It is true that wolves once ranged just about everywhere in the Lower 48, and now they are found mostly in the mountainous West and the upper reaches of the Midwest. They have yet to show up in the great urban parks of Portland and Seattle, land that is part of that “historical range.” But they are doing fine where they can be found.
Gray wolves living in the northern Rocky Mountains — including Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and parts of eastern Oregon and Washington — were delisted in 2008. Those populations appear to be thriving without federal protection and are seeding previously uninhabited areas outside their territory.
The delisting of gray wolves won’t end protections offered by various states and tribes.
We knew wolf advocates wouldn’t stand for the wolves to be declared recovered. The new rules are certainly headed for a court challenge or a reversal by a different administration.
But in the meantime, we can happily say that wolves have made a comeback and don’t need the federal government’s protection.