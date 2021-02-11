A bill proposed in the Washington House by Democrats is long on promise but so short on specifics as to be dangerous.
Current Washington law requires that public works projects do no ecological harm. House Bill 1117 goes at least a step further, requiring public works projects to actually benefit salmon and have a “net ecological gain.”
The bill doesn’t define net ecological gain, besides requiring road, sewer and other projects to aid salmon recovery. Fish and Wildlife, other state agencies and tribes would write the rules.
The bill’s prime sponsor, Skagit County Rep. Debra Lekanoff, said the “very essence of net ecological gain” incorporates “a standard of leaving it better than how we found it.”
“Shifting from (a) no-net loss standard to one of net ecological gain will start us on the road to improving our environment rather than keeping the status quo,” Lekanoff said.
Building our way to a better environment sounds promising. In reality, the bill will likely make many projects too expensive or impractical to complete.
HB 1117 is like too many measures conceived and passed by state legislatures and Congress. It proposes a big idea without any indication how that would really work.
But the devil is always in the details, which are left entirely up to the Department of Fish and Wildlife and other state agencies and Indian tribes to fill in later. Fish and Wildlife is chomping at the bit to have this authority, which should be enough to give pause.
HB 1117 exempts projects on private land, but that doesn’t mean that it wouldn’t impact agriculture.
How could a project go from not causing any harm to improving the environment? One way to benefit salmon would be to earmark project dollars to buy up private farm and grazing land and retire the attached water rights for salmon restoration. Just how much would need to be bought up would depend on how “net ecological gain” is defined.
Criticism of HB 1117 is perhaps unfair because we don’t know how its goals would be achieved. But that’s the very reason why bills like this should never be considered. With the guts left to the bureaucrats, it’s impossible to judge the costs and impacts of HB 1117 before it is passed.