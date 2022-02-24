With Russian troops massed for invasion along the Ukrainian border, Europe braces for war and its inevitable humanitarian and economic consequences.
Ukraine is Europe’s second-largest country behind Russia. Once a part of the Soviet Union, it broke free in 1990. Russia has long taken steps to keep its influence, backing separatist factions waging war with the government. In 2014, Russian troops took over the Crimea region on the Black Sea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is wary of Ukraine’s ties to the West and its desire to join NATO. Ukraine and western intelligence agencies say he’s looking for a pretense to invade.
Ukraine is a major producer of wheat and corn — 12% and 16% of the world supply, respectively. Russia is also a major wheat producer. The mere threat of an invasion has sent commodity prices up, with wheat topping $8 last week and corn exceeding $6.50 a bushel.
Putting aside the human toll to those on the front lines, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack told The Associated Press that a conflict in Ukraine would present an “opportunity, obviously, for us to step in and help our partners, help them through a difficult time and situation.”
It is, they say, truly an ill wind that doesn’t blow someone some good.
If Ukrainian farmers are unable to produce or export next season’s crop, U.S. farmers are ready to take up the slack, at least according to Vilsack. And short supply would mean higher prices.
That’s good for U.S. farmers, particularly wheat growers in the Northwest — as far as it goes. What the war giveth, the war can taketh away.
In addition to producing a lot of grain, Russia and Ukraine also produce a huge share of the world’s fertilizer supply. Should Ukrainian supplies be blocked because of war and Russian supplies because of potential export sanctions, U.S. farmers can expect higher prices as supplies shrink.
Sanctions threatened by the West would also boost fertilizer prices, and the costs of other farm inputs.
Russia exports a lot of natural gas to the rest of Europe. The West has threatened to cut off those exports if Russia attacks. Less natural gas means higher prices for the remaining supply.
Natural gas is a major component in the production of fertilizer, pesticides, plastics and other inputs.
A major regional conflict, assuming a Russian invasion would remain a regional conflict, would have unknown impacts on the global supply chain. Russia is a major supplier of raw materials — rare earth minerals and heavy metals. Ukraine is a supplier of neon, an important component in semiconductor manufacturing.
Then there’s the human toll, which can’t be put aside.
A little saber rattling might be good for business, but an all-out shooting war would be bad for everyone — particularly those in the path of a Russian army.