It took almost 14 months, but Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have finally set an objective standard for returning their states to some level of pre-COVID normalcy.
Then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pulled the rug out from under them. Will state regulators follow suit?
Last week Brown announced that once 70% of eligible Oregonians were fully vaccinated she would lift “most” of the restrictions that have been in place over these many months.
The CDC considers a person fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the final dose of the course they’ve chosen.
Brown said her actions were possible because data showing the most recent spike in cases over the past month has begun to fade. Brown said she was confident the statewide vaccination goal to reopen the entire state by mid-June was in reach if residents stepped up to get vaccinated and help others get their shots, too.
A few days later, Inslee followed suit, saying most restrictions would be lifted by June 30, or sooner if the 70% vaccination rate were met.
But also that day the CDC advised that fully vaccinated people can resume prepandemic activities without a mask or socially distancing if allowed to by state laws. Though not a full-scale retraction of COVID restrictions, the new guidance put a big hole in the justification of many state regulations.
So, both Brown and Inslee announced that their states would immediately follow the CDC mask guidance. But each warned that it might be days, if not longer, before state agencies could, or would, alter their workplace rules to reflect the newly acknowledged science that the vaccines work.
Last March, Inslee and Brown were able to shut down businesses, school districts, colleges and cultural and religious institutions by fiat. But, even the chief executives are powerless to dictate terms to their bureaucracies. Perhaps that’s really not surprising.
The bureaucracy has its timetable, the public has another. Our initial observations show that many businesses and their patrons are moving forward without official sanction, relaxing their guidelines or eliminating them altogether.
The actual authority of the bureaucracy, however, remains intact. Producers, processors and businesses disregard official regulations at their peril.
The vaccines work. They protect the fully vaccinated from getting seriously ill, and in most cases from getting sick at all, according to the CDC. They may prevent the vaccinated from spreading the virus to the nonvaccinated.
Vaccinations are universally available throughout Oregon and Washington. A relative few people should not receive one because of preexisting medical conditions. Others freely reject getting vaccinated, also at their peril.
The regulators have said that they would relax restrictions as the science and data permit. Now it’s time to put that promise into action. A more realistic set of regulations is needed.