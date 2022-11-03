U.S. Forest Service officials will have to forgive Westerners if they appear to be a bit skittish when it comes to how public forests are managed.
A few examples illustrate why:
Earlier this year, 341,735 acres of New Mexico were incinerated when a Forest Service controlled burn got out of hand and joined another fire to create the largest and most destructive blaze in state history. More than 900 structures were destroyed.
Two years ago, fires raged through national forests in the Cascade Range of Oregon. What had been manageable smaller fires were allowed to linger until a wind storm sent them roaring through overgrown forests, including national forests. Combined with human-caused fires, they burned more than 1 million acres. Thousands of homes and other structures were destroyed and 11 people were killed.
Seven years ago in Grant County, Ore., the Canyon Creek Complex fire spiraled out of control and roared through the canyon toward Canyon City and John Day, destroying 43 homes in its path.
That’s why when ranchers see a crew armed with a drip torches looking to set a controlled burn in the area, they can get mighty nervous. Even though new rules have been put in place, a controlled burn can get out of control if the conditions are not right.
That nervousness spikes when the “controlled burn” jumps across the road and onto private land.
That scenario played out recently in Grant County — near the area devastated by the Canyon Creek Fire. We cannot speak to the details of what happened but the county sheriff ultimately arrested the Forest Service “fire boss” after the rancher said he would press charges.
We won’t predict what the legal system will do with this case. We do remember that not long ago two Oregon ranchers were sent to prison for five years for unauthorized controlled burns of a little more than 100 acres of federal rangeland.
Such cases add to the lack of trust many in the West have for government land managers in general.
Here’s another reason. In recent years, the Forest Service has also been closing many national forest roads that provide access for the public — and fire crews that must fight wildfires.
Time was, the Forest Service, which is part of the USDA, was considered a partner of Westerners. National forests were well-managed and provided timber for the mills and jobs for the people. It was a point of pride that the national forests were, above all else, a multiple use, renewable resource that created jobs, boosted local economies and provided public recreation such as hiking and camping.
Then politics took over. Management of the national forests now takes a back seat to other goals such as habitat preservation for species such as the northern spotted owl, even after it was determined that other owls are in large part responsible for the problems.
Here’s the kicker. Even when the Forest Service tries to improve its management of the public forests, environmental groups go to court to stop it. In one case, it took more than a decade to get a management plan underway. It’s as though environmentalists want poorly managed public forests.
In the meantime, drought and overgrown public forests are combining to create a nightmare scenario for many Westerners, who have seen the forests burn and the once-healthy economies shrink.
All Westerners want is well-managed public forests. That is not too much to ask.
