Whatever else you might think about California’s governor, Gavin Newsom understands water.
More importantly, he understands the value of water to the state’s economy, particularly agriculture.
Instead of standing around wringing his hands, as “leaders” in neighboring states have done, Newsom has set into motion a comprehensive plan aimed at assuring the state will have adequate water for decades to come.
It’s not perfect but it’s a far sight better than nothing, which is what some other states have.
California’s legislative leaders have also put their money where their mouths are. During the past three years, they have earmarked $8 billion to improve water infrastructure and management. That’s in addition to designating $2.8 billion for drought relief.
State managers estimate the water supply will shrink by 10% during the next 20 years because of hotter, drier weather associated with climate change. That’s an estimated 6 million acre-feet of water that will disappear. For comparison, Shasta Lake, the state’s largest reservoir, holds 4.5 million acre-feet.
What California’s doing:
• Building 4 million acre-feet of water storage above ground and in aquifers to retain rain and snow runoff. This includes increasing aquifer recharge by 500,000 acre-feet. An additional 2.2 million acre-feet of recharge projects are on the drawing boards. The state also plans to raise and rehabilitate other dams to increase their capacities.
• Recycling 800,000 acre-feet of wastewater, most of which is now treated and dumped into the ocean.
• Finding 500,000 acre-feet of water through efficiencies and conservation.
• Desalinating ocean and brackish groundwater. This has already been successfully done in California, Israel and other parts of the world.
By doing all of that, the governor estimates the state will increase the water supply by 5 million acre-feet in 2030 and 7 million acre-feet in 2040.
In the plan, the governor and his administration acknowledge that California has always been prone to a drought-storm cycle. Instead of trying to hang all of their efforts on climate change — as some other politicians like to do — they recognize that cycle will continue.
Two areas addressed in the plan raise red flags for us. The first is the assumption that agriculture in California will shrink by 500,000 to 1 million acres as groundwater management is changed.
Those numbers give us pause. Researchers in California and elsewhere are developing varieties of crops that will produce bigger yields using less water. Because of that and other efficiencies that are continuously under development, we think Mr. Newsom and others will be surprised. As the world’s population passes 8 billion, more food, not less, will be needed. Paring down farmland in one of the nation’s most productive states hardly seems prudent.
Another concern is the plan to reduce the use of turf grass in the state. We wonder whether the ability of grass to absorb atmospheric carbon — a key factor in climate change — was considered. It seems self-defeating to get rid of carbon-sequestering grass to save water, particularly as “less thirsty” turf varieties continue to become available.
Other steps in Newsom’s plan include upgrading the state’s water transfer systems and the water rights system that dates back to the 19th century. The plan also includes expedited permitting for water-related projects, a key to speeding up this important work.
Also on the docket is upgrading the state’s water supply forecasting system.
A wildcard is how environmental groups will react to the plan and the projects it includes. It seems as though some of those groups have never seen a construction project they liked, so stand by.
The goal of the plan is to stabilize and bolster the state’s water supply. While we can take issue with portions of it, the need for a plan is clear and demonstrates that Newsom, his department heads and legislators “get it” when it comes to managing the state’s water supply.
Other states’ leaders would do well to follow in those footsteps and develop plans of their own.
