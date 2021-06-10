Farmers and ranchers learn to keep a sharp eye out for invasions. Not the military kind, the pest kind.
Whether they are insects, amphibians, mussels or rodents, they are up to no good.
Perhaps the most famous of the invasive species are the Asian giant hornets, which have shown up in British Columbia and Washington state in the past couple of years. These oversized insects are not only ominous-looking, they can tear through a honey bee hive in a matter of minutes, beheading any bees in their path.
Then there is the tiny spotted wing drosophila, which has made its way to the Pacific Northwest. These pests are unique because they destroy fresh fruit, not just fruit that is already rotten.
The even tinier citrus psyllids have brought another plague from Asia — Huanglongbing, which translated from Chinese is yellow dragon disease. It causes citrus greening, which makes citrus fruit unmarketable and kills the trees.
The quagga mussel has Northwest agriculture and wildlife biologists on red alert. These small fresh-water pests multiply rapidly once they take hold — so fast that they can clog irrigation pipes, pumps and canals and municipal water systems. Most recently, they have been spotted in Oregon pet shops in sponge balls for fish tanks, causing state regulators to ban the products.
Cuban tree frogs from the Caribbean also have shown up in Oregon. While only two were found, regulators are keeping an eye out to make sure no others hitchhiked to the region.
But nothing — and we mean nothing — is as daunting as the invasion parts of Australia have been subjected to: mice.
In our experience, few pests are as destructive as mice. They eat crops, which is bad enough. They get into bins and elevators, destroying whatever they come across. And they eat the wiring in cars, trucks, tractors and any other vehicles they can get into. They reproduce exponentially and live in walls, crawl spaces, attics, brush — anywhere. They urinate on everything in sight, rendering it unusable.
In Australia, the mice have overtaken much of the countryside in New South Wales. At night, farmers describe “carpets” of mice as far as they can see. They have taken over houses and other entire buildings. One farmer said a single water trap killed 7,500 mice in one night.
The worst part: the millions of rotting dead mice that have accumulated have soured the countryside.
In a 2019 feature, we described mice as “Public Enemy No. 1.” That is an understatement. They can do as much damage as any pest around. We know of a mouse family that destroyed a car’s wiring, causing thousands of dollars in damage. We know another case in which a couple of mice died in the fan of a truck’s heater, causing a permanent stink.
Any invasive pest must be “terminated with extreme prejudice.” You know what we mean.
When it comes to farming and ranching, the choice is simple: It’s us or them.