What takes priority in Washington state, solar farms or sage grouse habitat?
It’s quite the conundrum.
Aurora Solar LLC wants to build a 2,390-acre solar farm on Badger Mountain in north-central Washington. That fits with Gov. Jay Inslee’s climate priorities. The governor has made climate change a focus of his administration, and his policy initiatives encourage the construction of solar farms.
The land where Aurora wants to build is mostly unirrigated farmland, and perfect for a solar facility. Unfortunately, Badger Mountain is in Douglas County, the greater sage grouse’s “last stronghold” in the state, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Greater sage grouse are a state endangered species. According to Fish and Wildlife, there are 699 of the birds in the state, but Douglas County has the only self-sustaining population.
Last spring, after wildfires burned other sage grouse habitat in the county, 29 male sage grouse were seen on Badger Mountain. Along with the females, Badger Mountain likely has about 75 grouse, according to Fish and Wildlife.
The only greater sage grouse known in Washington outside Douglas County are 24 males in Yakima County and three males in Franklin County.
Fish and Wildlife says the solar project could finish off the state’s greater sage grouse population.
The project is now before the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council. Fish and Wildlife opposes the project, as do sage grouse advocates. If EFSEC approves the project, its recommendation will go to Inslee for a final decision.
What’s a committed environmentalist and enthusiastic alternative energy advocate to do?
We admit to being a bit ambivalent on this point. We think landowners should generally be allowed to use their land for its best use as they see fit. At the same time, we generally think that farmland should remain farmland whenever possible.
Solar facilities have a big footprint. They require wide open spaces. That means developers look to farmland to site their facilities.
Installing the infrastructure necessary to build a functioning solar facility is no small bit of engineering. Once a facility is in place, it is unlikely that land will ever be turned back to the plow.
Dryland wheat farming and the sage grouse, however, seem to co-exist — at least better than birds and solar panels.
Badger Mountain seems to put Inslee between a rock and a hard place. Which environmental interest group will he disappoint? We can’t wait to see the case he makes.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.