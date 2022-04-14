Political leaders who want to wean Americans from fossil fuels envision a day when everyone drives electric cars, has solar panels on their roofs and wind generators are providing the bulk of their power.
Often times, environmental groups find themselves on opposite sides in disputes over the siting of “green” energy facilities and the infrastructure necessary to support them.
Late last year, a 2,390-acre solar farm was supported by environmentalists who want more such facilities, but was opposed by environmentalists advocating for the Greater sage grouse.
Conflicting environmental priorities are colliding in southeast Oregon and northeast Nevada, where what’s being billed as one of the world’s largest lithium deposits is located.
Effective storage is necessary to ensure a power supply when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. All of that will require a lot of raw materials that need to be dug out of the ground and processed.
Lithium is the key component in lithium-ion batteries used in electric cars and to store the electricity generated by solar panels.
An Australian mining company has plans for an 18,000-acre open-pit lithium mine in an area controlled by the Bureau of Land Management known as Thacker Pass. Those supporting increased domestic battery production and “green” energy are hailing the development as an important step in lessening the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.
Other environmental interests, however, say the mine will despoil the land, poison the water and degrade wildlife habitat. Additionally, bands of the Paiute and Shoshone tribes say the project will encroach on historic and cultural sites important to native peoples.
Green energy environmentalists find themselves on opposite sides from other environmentalists who have filed a lawsuit to stop the project.
It’s quite the conundrum.
Farmers and ranchers who rarely have environmentalists as partners to litigation might not know who to root for in this particular dispute. But anyone who supports the responsible harvesting of vital natural resources has to side with the mine.
At present, many of the materials needed to make batteries and solar cells are in the hands of either unfriendly or unstable nations. Labor and environmental protections in those countries are either lax or non-existent. The despots who run those countries are more than happy to despoil their lands and gouge others for the necessary minerals.
The United States has deposits of these minerals, and plenty of laws, rules and regulation to mitigate the potential environmental impacts and protect miners.
An 18,000-acre pit and the ensuing tailings will be a mess and an eyesore. We wouldn’t want it in our backyard, that’s for sure. But if the country is determined to pursue “green” energy policies, it shouldn’t be willing to push the negative impacts off on the third world.
What’s a committed environmentalist and enthusiastic alternative energy advocate to do? We can’t wait to see how this plays out.