Divisions fluster industry as regulations loom (copy)

U.S. Forest Service officials in New Mexico plan to shoot feral cattle.

 Agricultural Research Service

When we heard that the U.S. Forest Service, with the support of environmental groups, plans to send sharpshooters in helicopters to dispatch troublesome animals in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest, we started checking for cool breezes from the infernal regions.

We were further vexed to learn that cattle groups have sued to stop the gun play. New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment, where up is down and down is up.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you