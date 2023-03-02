When we heard that the U.S. Forest Service, with the support of environmental groups, plans to send sharpshooters in helicopters to dispatch troublesome animals in New Mexico’s Gila National Forest, we started checking for cool breezes from the infernal regions.
We were further vexed to learn that cattle groups have sued to stop the gun play. New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment, where up is down and down is up.
What creatures roaming the wilderness could be so terrible of a threat that even the Center for Biological Diversity wanted death rained down from the sky?
Feral beef cows.
According to reporting by The Associated Press, the Forest Service’s target is descendants of beef cows that wandered away from their designated grazing allotments in the 1970s. Federal officials say the feral cattle are trampling stream beds and sensitive habitat.
It’s unclear just how many feral beef animals are roaming the 2.7 million-acre national forest, but the Forest Service has been trying to wrangle them for years. Hundreds of cows have been removed from the forest over the years. In 2022, 65 cows were shot.
Now the Forest Service wants to shoot up to 150 animals.
The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and other farm groups are asking the Forest Service to consider solutions that don’t involve killing cattle, such as rounding up the animals. The New Mexico Livestock Board has authorized ranchers grazing in the national forest to round up the feral cows and herd them out.
Cattle groups contend the government isn’t following its own policies on using lethal force against problem animals. They fear setting a precedent for handling cattle that escape fenced allotments under active management.
They failed to convince a federal judge to issue an injunction to block the mission.
The Center for Biological Diversity, which normally rushes to court to stop the government from taking lethal action against wild animals, backs the killing of the cattle because of the damage they are doing to the environment.
Clearly, the feral cattle need to be dealt with in some fashion. When horses are a problem, the government takes action to herd them into corrals and move them off targeted public lands.
Still, we can’t help but consider the disparate circumstances of the feral cows and the so-called wild horses.
The cows were brought to the forest by ranchers, but through either neglect or accident found themselves untended in the wild. Though over the decades they have adapted and multiplied, they have never been considered anything other than a problem.
Most experts say horses had been extinct here for 10,000 years when their domesticated descendants were inadvertently reintroduced by Europeans in the 1500s. Adopted by the native peoples, they became an iconic symbol of the West.
Had the feral cattle been released into North America by 16th Century Spanish explorers and allowed to multiply in an age without environmental advocates and lawyers, this story might be different.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.