The pandemic, and government reaction to it, stretches on. Even as the winter rains have come to the West, the drought hangs on. “Transitory” inflation and supply chain issues continue to grip the country.
Few things have been left untouched, certainly not our Thanksgiving feast.
In its annual report on the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner, the American Farm Bureau Federation found that the cost of the typical feast has increased 14% over last year.
The increase is particularly significant because the cost of the Farm Bureau’s Thanksgiving dinner had been falling since 2015.
In a completely unscientific survey, the AFBF found dinner for 10 that includes turkey, sweet potatoes, vegetables, rolls and pie costs $53.31.
When the AFBF did its first Thanksgiving survey in 1986, the same meal for 10 guests cost $28.74. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that’s $74.70 in today’s dollars.
“Several factors contributed to the increase in the average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” said AFBF Senior Economist Veronica Nigh. “These include dramatic disruptions to the U.S. economy and supply chains over the last 20 months; inflationary pressure throughout the economy; difficulty in predicting demand during the COVID-19 pandemic; and high global demand for food, particularly meat.”
Nonetheless, this week’s feast will only set you back $5.33 per guest. This is still a bargain, even with inflation, especially when compared to the cost of food in much of the world.
Who deserves the credit? Who do we thank?
At this time of thanksgiving, our thoughts turn to the farmers and ranchers. Year after year they work harder and longer to produce more food on less ground to feed a population that continues to grow.
The challenges these women and men face also continue to grow. State and federal governments pile on more regulations. Inflation and supply chain issues push the cost of fuel and other inputs ever higher. Drought strangles their crops and livestock, fire destroys their range.
Yet, they press on. It is nothing short of a miracle.
But those who tend the land know that another hand is also at work. They provide the sweat and the tears, the miracle comes from somewhere else.
