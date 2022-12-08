Once in a while, someone says something that so eloquently states the obvious commonsense that it cannot be improved upon.
Such is the case with comments made by Rod Cool in a recent front-page story in the Capital Press.
Cool has been teaching agriculture classes and guiding FFA students in Washington state for more than three decades. That experience has given him some powerful insights about the future of agriculture, and the need to get more young people involved in the production of food.
It’s a matter of feeding the nation and the world.
“Our farm population cannot sustain itself,” said Cool, 58, who teaches agriculture and advises the FFA chapter at the Quincy, Wash., high school. “It’s statistically impossible for that few people to keep producing enough people to do all the jobs and keep producing food.”
It’s vital that Cool and his colleagues turn out more farmers and ranchers.
“For every 100 graduates that we turn out of any high school, we better make two farmers or we’re all going to starve to death,” Cool said from behind his trademark mustache. “We have to not only attract kids to the industry, we need to find the best and brightest kids and get them there. Truly, we are the last line of defense between us and starvation.”
Agriculture needs people.
Young people have been leaving the farm for decades.
Since World War II, improvements in technology have made it possible for fewer people to produce more and more food. Many farm kids felt free to explore other opportunities.
But with fewer people remaining on the farm, and a steady flow of those leaving for off-farm careers, the average age of working farmers has gotten steadily older.
So, there are fewer farmers, and the ones we have are getting older. At the same time, fewer people are interested in the science and technology that underpins agriculture, and in mechanics, welding and other trades that keep it running.
“Farm labor is a crisis right now,” Cool said. “Everybody is fighting to find labor, and skilled labor, especially.”
This is a problem for which there should be a home-grown solution.
These are good jobs with futures that support the vitality of rural communities. Many of them are attainable with skills learned in a year or two at community colleges and trade schools. That’s training that costs a fraction of a four-year degree, and commands a respectable paycheck.
Rather than trying to push everyone into college, we need to open teenagers’ minds to other options.
“If you’re anywhere in that food pipeline, from farm to fork, you’re going to be in high demand,” Cool said. “And when you’re in a high-demand job, usually higher wages come with it.”
We couldn’t agree more.
