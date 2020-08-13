Washington state’s Wolf Advisory Group can best be described as a bold experiment. Realizing that the return of wolves to cattle country would be divisive and possibly spawn many lawsuits, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife set up the WAG five years ago to provide a sounding board for all sides of the wolf issue and formulate guidelines for managing wolves.
In doing that, the 14-member WAG would generate more public support for how the state manages its growing wolf population and avoid most of the lawsuits.
Wolves in Washington state have become a hot-button issue among a small number of vocal activists in the state. While most wolves leave livestock alone, others repeatedly attack cattle and sheep, causing many thousands of dollars in damage.
The state hired a high-powered mediator to work with WAG members and help them develop trust as they discussed solutions for thorny problems such as when to cull wolf packs that repeatedly attack livestock.
Even with such a volatile issue, the WAG showed much promise. Invited to join were people representing groups with a wide spectrum of viewpoints. They included ranchers, animal rights groups, hunters, recreationists and others.
With a lot of hard work and earnest effort on the part of all sides, the WAG has been able to play a valuable role in wolf management. It provided state wildlife managers with guidelines that provide a well-thought-out basis for decisions on whether to remove wolves that repeatedly kill or injure livestock.
The WAG has benefited from having wolf supporters in the group.
Unfortunately, one member, Tim Coleman, director of the Kettle Range Conservation Group in northeastern Washington, also took part in several lawsuits over wolf management in the state.
Coleman’s removal has drawn criticism from some other wolf supporters, including representatives of the Center for Biological Diversity and the Humane Society of the United States. They say they appreciated his viewpoint.
We understand that.
However, for the group to work it must seek compromise positions. Suing the state only disrupted the process.
Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind decided to expel Coleman. Considering the situation and what’s at stake, he appears to have made the right call.
We’re confident a replacement can be found who will not disrupt the group and its work by suing the state agency that the WAG is trying to help.