Water is the dominant issue in Western agriculture, yet we have to wonder whether some folks really get it.
California, by virtue of its climate, has understood the importance of water since European settlers first arrived hundreds of years ago. Much of the region was a desert. Without water, it would stay that way.
With water, California would bloom to provide food to the U.S. and much of the world.
Dams were built, the Colorado River was tapped and a massive water works was constructed to move water from areas that had excess supplies to areas that were dry.
The problem: During droughts, there is precious little excess.
That’s why the people of California and the folks at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are moving forward with plans to build more reservoirs to store water when it is plentiful and redistribute it when it’s not.
The Los Vaqueros Reservoir in northeast California and the B.F. Sisk Dam in Merced County are slated to be expanded, adding a total of 290,000 acre-feet of storage.
A new reservoir at Sites with a capacity of 1.5 million acre-feet is in the works, and a new reservoir, at Del Puerto Canyon, with a capacity of 82,000 acre-feet, is in the planning stages.
It’s clear that Californians and the Bureau of Reclamation are serious about providing more water to the farms and ranches and the people.
Likewise, the people of Idaho and Washington state have projects ranging from expanding dams to recharging aquifers to expanded use of Columbia River water.
The contrast between those states and Oregon is stark. While some dams are being expanded to provide more irrigation water in places like the Hood River area, and irrigation districts in northeastern Oregon have built a new expanded pipeline network, other parts of the state remain parched. Central Oregon, the Klamath Basin, Harney County, Eastern Oregon — even the Willamette Valley — are in need of facilities that will help them get through dry spells.
We are told that dry spells will be more frequent as the climate continues to change, yet the major efforts offered by political leaders are long-range and would have little or no impact for decades.
We will still need more water in the meantime. Droughts happen, and being lectured about buying an electric tractor or truck as a way to address them is off-putting.
We need someone who will stand up and see the possibilities. A state with one of the largest rivers on the continent at its northern border should never be short of water. Pipelines, lake taps, reservoirs, recharged aquifers and dams can make sure the people of Oregon will have plenty of water for not just decades but for centuries to come.
We’re listening for someone to take the lead in assuring Oregon’s water future.