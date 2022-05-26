Across the nation, farm organizations, conservation groups and others are working overtime to preserve agricultural land. It is a necessity if we as a nation are to maintain our food independence and help feed 8 billion hungry souls around the world.
These efforts take many forms. Some are state agencies. Others are private nonprofits. Together, they represent a thin line between developers, many of whom view farmland as “shovel-ready” for the next restaurant, strip mall or other commercial development, and a healthy agricultural economy.
It is a heavy lift. Developers equipped with a sharp pencil and a big wallet can make an impossible-to-refuse offer to farmers and ranchers who might be considering retirement but don’t have a next generation interested in taking over the farm.
One option is for the farmer to sell his land to developers. It is a straightforward transaction but spells the death of another farm.
Another option is to “cash out” the development value of the land. Farmers can work with an agency or nonprofit and sell a conservation easement that protects the farmland and takes the possibility of development off the table.
The farm survives forever, and the farmer is able to retire or recapitalize his or her operation with proceeds from the easement sale.
In many Western states, solar developments are a pressing development threat to farms and ranches. Solar farms continue to be built covering thousands of acres, much of it arable farmland.
One example is in Benton County, Wash., where a Canadian company wants to build a 3,000-acre solar farm — all on agricultural land. About 750 acres of it is irrigated.
Our understanding of solar and wind farms is they were supposed to be built on land unsuitable for farming or ranching and have no water available. That being the case, why is irrigated farmland now being sacrificed to the solar gods?
In Washington, the state government has given the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council a superpower. It can override county and local governments that have laws or policies protecting farmland.
In the case of Benton County, the county commission passed an ordinance late last year prohibiting anyone from building solar or wind farms on land zoned for agriculture.
But the state site evaluation council, which answers to Gov. Jay Inslee, an alternative energy zealot, can approve the solar development despite the county’s ordinance.
So much for local control.
We worry that the people of Benton County — and other counties across Washington state — will be similarly steamrolled as the governor and others push to get these solar projects built.
We also worry that agriculture, which provides food and fiber to Washingtonians and others around the globe, will be crippled if arable farmland continues to be taken out of production.
Interestingly, Washington also has an Office of Farmland Preservation within the state Conservation Commission. According to its website, the office “works to address the rapid loss of working farm and forest lands in our state.”
Other state departments have also run afoul of the solar steamroller. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is trying to stop a solar farm planned for an area near the largest population of greater sage grouse in the state. These birds are the focus of concerted efforts around the West. Farmers, ranchers, government agencies and others have worked tirelessly to protect the birds in an effort to stabilize their populations.
We wish these agencies, nonprofits and organizations luck as they try to protect the land that feeds America and the world.
We all need food — three times a day, in fact — far more than we need solar panels and wind turbines blotting out massive swaths of farmland.