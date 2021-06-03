When is an income tax not an income tax? And when is a capital gains tax not a capital gains tax?
When the Washington Legislature and the governor say they aren’t.
That is precisely the defense the state will offer when the Washington Farm Bureau and other business groups drag it into court over the new 7% “excise tax.”
The legislature passed the tax during its most recent session as a means of snagging more money from Washingtonians, including farmers and ranchers. By calling it an excise tax, they apparently figured they could get around the state constitution, which limits the income tax to 1%.
The legislature attempted to pacify farmers and ranchers by exempting the proceeds from the sale of land or livestock. What they forgot to do was exempt the sale of stock shares, bonds or portions of partnerships. Many family farms are incorporated or organized as partnerships. Families do that as a way to carry out their succession plans and pass the farm from one generation to the next.
Legislators have now figured out a way to tax those carefully thought out plans, and potentially unravel many family farms’ succession plans along with them.
Legislators exempted the first $250,000 in proceeds from the new tax. That exemption, of course, can be reduced by the legislature whenever it gets the itch to fill state coffers higher.
As it stands, the state Department of Revenue estimates the new tax will bring in about $415 million from 7,000 Washingtonians by the year 2023. That’s nearly $60,000 apiece on average — hardly small change.
What, specifically, is an excise tax? It’s a tax paid on the sale of goods or services, typically between two businesses.
In Washington state’s new excise tax, there exists no good or service, just a tax on the transaction. The legislature could call it an income tax, or a capital gains tax and it would have been telling the public the truth.
But an excise tax? Nope. Even the Internal Revenue Service characterizes such transactions as income.
Former state attorney general Rob McKenna saw that and will represent the Farm Bureau in court. No doubt his arguments will rely on plain English. It is inaccurate to call an income tax or a capital gains tax an excise tax.
“I took this case on because I think voters ought to be respected, and the constitution ought to be respected,” he told Capital Press reporter Don Jenkins.
Let’s hope the judge agrees. If the case should land in the state Supreme Court, let’s hope the justices take a minute to consult their dictionary.
In it they will find that Washington’s “excise tax” and the definition of excise tax are wholly different.