A bill proposed in the Washington Senate that would place the burden of proving their innocence on farmers accused of certain labor violations turns 231 years of American jurisprudence on its head.
Under Senate Bill 6261, farmers and labor contractors would be presumed guilty of illegal retaliation if they disciplined workers who complained about working conditions or took part in union activities. Farms could avoid fines by proving their innocence with “clear and convincing evidence.”
The law already forbids farms from firing employees who file claims for pay or ask about their rights. SB 6261 would expand protected activities to include organizing co-workers to improve conditions and refusing to do work thought to violate health and safety laws.
If an employee were fired, demoted or denied a promotion within 90 days, the farm would be presumed guilty.
Under the bill, farmers also could be presumed guilty if accused of intimidating, threatening, coercing, blacklisting or penalizing employees or changing their pay, work hours or responsibilities.
The presumption of guilt also would apply if the farmer declined to rehire a seasonal worker. The protection for workers would be triggered by a complaint by an employee or ex-employee and would not have to be in writing.
Sen. John McCoy, the bill’s prime sponsor, said he was particularly concerned about the treatment of foreign workers on H-2A visas.
Columbia Legal Services policy director Antonio Ginatta said broader protections are needed because Washington agriculture increasingly relies on foreign workers. Adding more details to the anti-retaliation measure would help prevent workers from being blackballed for asserting their rights.
We see nothing wrong with protecting the rights of workers. No one should be punished for asserting their rights. Everyone deserves a fair shake.
But that includes employers as well as employees. Forcing employers to prove their innocence is not a fair shake.
The Washington Senate must not advance SB 6261.
When the state uses its police powers against an individual or business, it is incumbent upon the state to prove its case. It doesn’t matter who is making the allegation.