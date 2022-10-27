We have been critical of the Washington Legislature’s decision to surrender its sovereignty to unelected partisan appointees in California.
Here we go again.
The Washington Legislature in 2020 passed a law to follow California standards. The law leaves decisions on zero-emission vehicles to the California Air Resources Board’s 14 voting members.
On Aug. 25 the California Air Resources Board — an unelected regulatory agency — announced new rules that will phase out the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035. Cars and trucks already registered and on the road can continue to be used, but new cars, trucks and SUVs after that date must be powered by something other than fossil fuels.
Next up is a ban on new diesel heavy-duty pickups, delivery vans and freight trucks beginning in 2040. This week the California board conducted a public hearing on its intent to impose the standard.
Once it does, it will become the standard in Washington — and several other states intent on jumping off the cliff with Californians.
None of this has been approved by voters, or passed by the legislature. But, if it’s good enough for unelected political appointees on the California Air Resources Board, it must be good enough for Washingtonians.
The Washington Legislature voted to do whatever the partisan appointees of the California Air Resources Board decide, so technically the people have spoken. Like most legislatures — and the Congress, too — lawmakers have for many years left the details of its legislation to the state’s bureaucracy.
This is the first time the legislature has outsourced both the policy and the details to the mandarins — out-of-state mandarins, no less.
All of this could yield some savings to Washington taxpayers if the staff of the Department of Ecology responsible for vehicle emission standards were dropped from the payroll. But those folks are busy editing the word “California” from the rules and inserting “Washington.”
And because the proprieties must be observed, the Department of Ecology gave Washingtonians six weeks to comment on the proposed rule — all in the name of “transparency.”
That’s rich. The department is powerless to change the rules regardless of how much the people of Washington complain. Washingtonians who want to weigh in on the diesel truck rules will need to comment on the California Air Resources Board’s website.
Good luck.
Often to the chagrin of the residents of the other 49 states, California has long pressed for an outsized role in the governance of the country at large. Its recent attempt to force farmers in other states to meet its production standards is an example.
Up to now, many of these attempts have been challenged. It is unusual for a state to surrender its sovereignty before the fact.
No doubt the Democrat majority in Olympia would find itself in lockstep with whatever Sacramento thinks is best. But as a courtesy to their constituents, Washington legislators should have at least waited to see the actual policy and its potential ramifications before making it law in the Evergreen State.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.