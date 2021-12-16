We are happy that the Washington Department of Ecology has put the brakes on adopting a policy that would require every livestock owner to have a permit to water their animals from a stream.
Now we only hope farmers and ranchers are able to get the proposal quashed permanently.
Late last month Ecology announced that it was revising its internal policy on cattle, horses, sheep and other livestock drinking from streams, ponds and other surface waters.
The policy — neither a law nor a regulation — would have guided Ecology’s advice to landowners and responses to complaints about livestock.
Ecology’s policy lead Kasey Cykler told the Capital Press that the department wanted to clarify that the state’s water code, adopted in 1917, requires Ecology to appropriate water for beneficial use.
“Really, it’s black and white, a water right is required and always has been,” she said. “We can’t have a policy in direct conflict with the law.”
That took farmers and ranchers by surprise, because they say that’s not how the department has managed surface water in the past.
In 1994, Ecology adopted a policy encouraging livestock owners to get their animals away from streams by diverting water. The 1994 policy said nothing about a water right.
Ecology and farm groups agree that policy improved water quality, as livestock owners learned to pump small amounts of water from streams and ditches to troughs. Area conservation districts have helped farmers install the necessary technology.
Conservation district officials say the department’s new interpretation of water law would likely stop those efforts and lead more producers without water rights to water their stock directly from streams.
Our sources say a lot of producers don’t have surface water rights because they didn’t think they needed one. It’s unlikely they’d be able to get one if they applied.
The impact of Ecology’s proposal could devastate the livestock industry. Critics describe the policy as a hammer the department could use to smash the industry. Sympathetic legislators say the department is trying to rewrite water law while sidestepping the legislature.
“This is a massive sea change,” Washington State Dairy Federation policy director Jay Gordon said. “It’s affecting massive numbers of people around the state.”
As implausible as it seems, Ecology officials seem equally perplexed that farmers and ranchers have a different interpretation. While not backing entirely away from the proposal, it has agreed to take more time to listen to farmers and ranchers.
Livestock producers and their allies should make the most of the reprieve and do whatever possible to maintain the status quo as they understand it.