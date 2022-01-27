Washington state has for years had the Voluntary Stewardship Program, which is aimed at improving salmon habitat along rivers and streams. Under the VSP, farmers, ranchers and other landowners opted to participate by planting riparian areas to help the fish.
By all lights, it was a success. Its only shortcoming was the legislature has occasionally underfunded it, or not funded it at all.
But now legislators are considering killing the Voluntary Stewardship Program and replacing it with mandatory legislation that could damage many of the state’s farmers and ranchers and leaves many questions, including the cost, unanswered.
Gov. Jay Inslee is pushing the legislation, House Bill 1838. It would toss out the voluntary program and replace it with a mandate to create buffer zones along any salmon stream in the state. According to the bill, the width of the zones would be “site potential tree height.”
In other words, the buffers would be as wide as the state Department of Fish and Wildlife says they should be.
That’s not much comfort for a farmer, rancher or other landowner who is unfortunate enough to be caught up in this legislation.
It should be noted that while farmers and other landowners would be mandated to plant riparian buffer zones, cities such as Seattle and tribes would be exempted from the bill, unless they opt in.
Instead of working with landowners to identify key riparian habitat, the bill would include all watersheds in a map dictating where riparian zones are and how wide the buffers would be.
If a farmer owns land identified as a riparian zone, the state would pay for only a portion of the cost of planting trees and a portion of the lost value of the land. No mention is made of the crop production that would be lost forever.
That’s known as a taking. Landowners should be fully indemnified for the lost value and production of their land.
Farmers failing to comply with this new mandate would be subject to a fine of $10,000 a day.
This has farmers worried, and it should worry legislators as well.
Washington State Dairy Federation policy director Jay Gordon estimated that, if the bill were enacted into law, it would take away his right to farm 480 acres.
That’s just one farm. Multiply that by thousands of farms that would be impacted, and the state would be on the hook for an inestimable amount. Since the legislation doesn’t specify how wide the buffers would be, it is impossible to calculate the cost to the state, or to farmers and ranchers.
Inslee and his staff put together the legislation in cooperation with members of Washington’s tribes. Inexplicably, they did not include the state’s farmers, ranchers and other private landowners in their discussions.
We have a suggestion. Legislators should talk with farmers, ranchers, tribes and others and take a close look at the Voluntary Stewardship Program, which has been so successful, and identify any areas where it might be improved.
There is nothing wrong with taking a good program and making it better. Adequately funding it would be a step in the right direction.
Then they can take House Bill 1838 and toss it in the recycling bin.