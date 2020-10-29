Oregon Gov. Kay Brown probably knew the economic damage shutting down schools, colleges and businesses such as restaurants, bars and theaters would cause.
Businesses that were shut down are yet to fully reopen. Many will never reopen. For example, the website pdx.eater.com reported last week that 68 Portland-area restaurants had permanently closed. They have been joined by other restaurants and eateries around the state.
That was to be expected. Take away its customers and revenue and a business will fail.
But one has to wonder whether she understood the impact her order to stop all non-emergency medical procedures would have on urban and rural hospitals, clinics and other medical providers.
The idea was to clear the decks for a massive influx of COVID-19 cases that would inundate medical facilities. An overflow hospital was even set up at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. It went unused.
Then came the unintended consequence. Doctors, nurses and staff were laid off when the influx of COVID-19 cases never materialized, either in the cities or rural areas. Now those hospitals and clinics are still struggling, health care experts say.
“Thanks to federal dollars, everybody’s still here. But some providers are just hanging on,” Robert Duehmig, interim director of Oregon Health and Science University’s Oregon Office of Rural Health, told our reporter, Sierra Dawn McClain.
Some numbers: According to the Oregon Health Authority, 3,034 Oregonians have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since March, when the virus arrived from China. That’s 7.3% of the 33,769 people who have tested positive for it. Oregon has 4.2 million people, meaning that 0.07% of Oregonians have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Currently, 197 people statewide are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections, and 53 are in intensive care units. That leaves 670 intensive care beds and 710 ventilators available.
Also according to OHA, Oregon hospitals have 5,988 beds, meaning that if all of the COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization since March had showed up at once, 2,954 beds would still be available statewide.
Last March, medical experts and politicians didn’t know much about COVID-19, so they took what they thought was a prudent course and prepared for the worst.
Seven months later, we all have a far better idea of what COVID-19 is about. Nearly all people wear masks in stores and other public places, meaning the spread of COVID-19 likely will slow. More effective treatments are also available, and a vaccine is on the horizon.
With the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, we can reach two contradictory conclusions about the handling of COVID-19 in Oregon and, for that matter, most other states.
One is that shutting down schools, businesses and restaurants did indeed keep the curve flat and the cost in lost jobs and livelihoods was worth it.
But the other conclusion can just as easily be reached: the shutdowns were an overreaction that has done permanent damage to businesses in Oregon and across the nation. And, ironically, it has damaged the health care system that we all rely on to battle COVID-19.