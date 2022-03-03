Progressive politicians in the Pacific Northwest are big fans of voter initiatives, right up until voters use the process to limit government’s overreach.
In Olympia, House Bill 1837 would repeal a 2003 voter initiative that banned the Department of Labor and Industries from writing ergonomics rules. Voters then were reacting to an L&I rule that required all employers to identify “caution zone jobs.”
That rule, adopted in 2000, was fairly short, but the “concise explanatory statement” accompanying it was 127 pages. It reached into virtually every workplace.
Workers with “caution zone jobs” had to receive “ergonomics awareness training.” Plus, caution zone jobs had to be further analyzed to determine whether they were hazardous.
If hazardous, L&I had suggestions for modifying the work. For example, ice cream parlors were advised to sharpen scoops monthly or store ice cream at no colder than 14 degrees below zero Celsius to reduce “hand force.”
L&I advised those “harvesting radishes” to alternate between kneeling and sitting in a chair. The department suggested meatpackers replace “manual deboning” with “machine deboning.”
L&I had more tips for several industries, such as construction workers (use lighter nail guns) and clerical workers (smaller paper files to reduce “grip forces”), but did single out agriculture in its explanatory statement.
In 2003, before the rule went fully into effect, voters took away L&I’s authority to make it. The initiative passed by a 7-point margin.
But that was nearly 19 years ago, and the will of the people can never be allowed to stand in the way of the expansion of the administrative state. The state wants to impose its will to protect you, even if you’ve voted overwhelmingly to reject that protection.
The bill’s Democratic sponsors argue that ergonomic rules would reduce injuries and compensation claims related to repetitive motions or awkward postures.
While everyone agrees that many jobs can result in injuries, the answer is not to give L&I unlimited authority to dictate how those jobs must be done.
Employers have a vested interest in keeping workers safe and healthy, and though there are bad actors, most do what they can to reduce injuries. Insurance companies and trade organizations provide help with safety audits and training programs.
Even L&I offers ergonomic advice to employers. And, according to a 2006 state Supreme Court ruling, the department still has the power to regulate repetitive motions as part of its duty to enforce employers’ obligations to keep workspaces safe.
Nonetheless, nothing short of L&I bureaucrats examining each job in the collective workspace and transforming their expansive experience in performing such tasks into mandates will do.
Washington voters have rejected this once. If the legislature passes this measure and it’s signed into law, we hope they will again.