Lower Granite dam fish ladder

This shows a fish ladder designed to help migrating fish swim past the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River near Almota, Wash. Environmentalists want to tear out the dam — and three others.

 Nicholas K. Geranios

Associated Press file

There’s something fishy about the “mediation” taking place at the White House.

This mediation, which is held in secret, is an effort by the White House Council on Environmental Quality and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to come up with a plan for the four lower Snake River dams.

