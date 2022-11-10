A Ukrainian soldier at a farm destroyed by a Russian attack on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 28. The United Nations has failed in nearly all of its efforts to bring peace to the world but wants to tell people how to eat.
Let’s see if we have this straight. The United Nations was founded in 1945 with a primary purpose of preventing the “scourge of war,” according to the organization’s charter. After two world wars, that seemed like a good idea to a lot of people.
But the U.N. has been a terrible failure on that score. Since that time, there have been 62 international wars, conflicts, invasions, military operations or whatever else you might want to call them.
That’s not a good track record. Pitiful, in fact. And it has costs millions of lives — 5 million in the Korean War alone.
Right now, Ukraine is fighting for its very existence after Russia invaded unprovoked. Civil wars continue in a handful of nations around the world. North Korea continues to launch missiles as ballistic threatens to South Korea and Japan. China still wants to take over Taiwan. Myanmar is a mess. So are Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, Nigeria. ...
One would think the U.N. would have its hands full trying to find peace on such a war-torn planet.
Here’s the problem. Instead of doing their No. 1 job, the U.N. would rather tell you how to eat. A new U.N. report reckons that about one-third of greenhouse gases come from food production. Because of that, all of us are supposed to change the way we eat.
Among other ideas, the U.N. proposes doing that by taxing the offending foods, such as animal protein, based on their carbon emissions. The idea is that eventually almost everyone — except the rich — will have to become vegetarians.
Really.
This sort of idea has been rattling around in the heads of New Zealanders for quite some time and promises to do massive damage to that nation’s 50,000 or so farmers, ranchers and dairy producers.
It’s obvious New Zealanders have been targeting livestock producers for years. According to the government, the number of ranches there shrank by more than 25% between 2002 and 2016.
Now some in the New Zealand government want to do even more damage by taxing farms based on the greenhouse gases their animals produce.
The idea, of course, is the 7 billion people on the planet should become vegetarian if we’re going to “fight” climate change. The only catch is that won’t help. The worldwide number of cattle, sheep, hogs and goats stays about the same, and the greenhouse gas they burp is methane, which lasts about 10 years.
That means the amount of livestock-caused methane in the atmosphere won’t increase.
In other words, the U.N. is just displaying its ignorance about agriculture in an effort to promote an agenda that won’t impact climate change.
Putting aside the fact that livestock produces high-quality protein on land where other food crops cannot be grown, the U.N. has another problem.
The odds of growing enough soybeans, grains — or anything else — to feed everyone are slim to none. The amount of arable land continues to shrink worldwide.
This brings us back to the U.N.’s top priority: peace. Instead of yapping about what people should eat, maybe U.N. leaders need to figure out a way to make peace. After all, that’s their main job.
Without peace, all of the other worries such as climate change are meaningless.
