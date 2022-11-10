AP Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian soldier at a farm destroyed by a Russian attack on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 28. The United Nations has failed in nearly all of its efforts to bring peace to the world but wants to tell people how to eat.

 Rodrigo Abd/Associated Press File

Let’s see if we have this straight. The United Nations was founded in 1945 with a primary purpose of preventing the “scourge of war,” according to the organization’s charter. After two world wars, that seemed like a good idea to a lot of people.

But the U.N. has been a terrible failure on that score. Since that time, there have been 62 international wars, conflicts, invasions, military operations or whatever else you might want to call them.

