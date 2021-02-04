“The U.S. can’t go it alone.” For many years policy wonks in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere have told Americans the U.S. shouldn’t take on major international issues by itself.
Whether it’s fighting terrorism or procuring fair trade deals, we’ve been told that the U.S. should join coalitions and not go it alone.
Add climate change to that list. President Joe Biden is making the battle against climate change a signature issue of his administration. He has formed a high level climate office, canceled the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada, stopped oil and gas drilling on federal land, rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement and injected climate into almost every policy-level discussion in the federal government.
Fair enough — as long as the U.S. economy in general and agriculture in particular aren’t sacrificed.
Farmers and ranchers are especially worried. On the one hand, they are told by some climate and anti-agriculture activists that they are a major contributor to climate change. Such accusations have been proven wrong, by the way.
On the other hand, farmers and ranchers are told they are a best hope for fighting climate change. By using their land and crops to sequester carbon, they will keep it from getting into the atmosphere and intensifying the greenhouse effect, trapping solar heat.
As a result of the mixed signals, farmers worry their voices — and their livelihoods — could be lost amid the climate change rhetoric.
A recent statement puts the climate issue in a completely different light.
John Kerry, the administration’s lead person on climate issues, told the BBC that the U.S. could reduce its carbon emissions to nothing and it wouldn’t have a significant impact on the climate.
“He (Biden) knows Paris (climate agreement) alone is not enough,” Kerry was quoted as saying. “Not when almost 90% of all the planet’s global emissions come from outside of U.S. borders. We could go to zero tomorrow and the problem isn’t solved.”
Unnamed in that conversation was the largest source of atmospheric carbon: China. According to the website Investopedia, China is the largest carbon polluter — by a long shot. It produces 28% of the atmospheric carbon — almost double the amount produced by the U.S.
And China’s contribution to the problem continues to grow. Its carbon dioxide emissions are up 270% from 1992, and according to its statement in the Paris accords will not peak for nine more years.
By comparison, U.S. carbon emissions are up 1.8% since 1992.
That means China has had its foot on the gas — literally — while the U.S. has slammed on the brakes.
The next largest source of carbon is India, at 7% of the world’s total. Its emissions are up 253% since 1992, according to a 24/7 Wall Street report published in USA Today.
Biden says the U.S. “must lead” the effort to slow climate change.
But he must also make sure other nations, including China, are following and will do their part so a meaningful reduction on atmospheric carbon can be achieved.