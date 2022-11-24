Washington Gov. Jay Inslee went to the U.N. climate conference at the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt to say that “regulatory reforms” are needed to prevent local opposition from stopping the siting of “clean” energy facilities.

Inslee seems more than willing to use regulatory force to stamp out opposition and upend the rights of local stakeholders to serve his agenda.

