Trucks (copy)

Owner-operator truckers in California are protesting a state law that would force companies to hire them as employees instead of as independent contractors.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press File

A group of independent truckers instituted an extended blockade of the Port of Oakland to protest a California law that endangers their livelihood.

The truckers’ actions have caused delays in getting inbound goods into the supply chain, and has stopped domestic goods — including farm products — from being shipped abroad. At a time when the country is struggling to get the supply chain back on its feet, the delays are problematic.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you