A group of independent truckers instituted an extended blockade of the Port of Oakland to protest a California law that endangers their livelihood.
The truckers’ actions have caused delays in getting inbound goods into the supply chain, and has stopped domestic goods — including farm products — from being shipped abroad. At a time when the country is struggling to get the supply chain back on its feet, the delays are problematic.
But, we think the truckers’ concerns have merit.
In 2019, the California legislature passed Assembly Bill 5, a measure pushed by organized labor to rein in the state’s burgeoning gig economy.
When using independent contractors, businesses don’t have to pay overtime, provide benefits, deduct taxes and pay workers comp and other payroll taxes as they do with their regular employees. Independent contractors are often used to augment a company’s regular workforce to meet peak demand, while some businesses rely entirely on contractors to carry out key functions.
In recent years, the use of independent contractors has exploded in California, particularly in the creative services, software and ride-share industries. Many contractors like the flexibility and independence the status offers.
Supporters of AB 5 claimed that businesses too often were strictly controlling the work of contractors, treating them as employees but not providing the pay and benefits due. There being bad actors in all areas of life, that no doubt was sometimes true.
The protesting truckers don’t seem to want these protections. Our dictionary defines “independent” as “free from outside control; not depending on another’s authority.” Unlike drivers who are employed by trucking companies, the independent drivers own their trucks and are free to refuse an assignment.
But, that’s not enough to satisfy the law.
AB 5 requires that a hire be classified as an employee unless the business can prove each of the following points:
(A) The person is free from the control and direction of the hiring entity in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of the work and in fact.
(B) The person performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity’s business.
(C) The person is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business of the same nature as that involved in the work performed.
The truckers, and the companies that hire them, say this test makes it all but impossible for them to qualify as independent contractors. The work of an independent trucker is not “outside the usual course” of a trucking company’s business.
The protest started after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up a challenge to the law.
California’s 70,000 owner-operator truckers now face the prospect of setting up their own trucking companies and dealing directly with shippers, or for their present customers to make them employees and pay for the use of their rigs.
Or, like ride-share giants Uber and Lyft, maybe they can get an exemption on the ballot. Once Californians start paying the increased costs of moving the goods they buy, they should be happy to pass such a measure.
