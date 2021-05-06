Transparency is in the eye of the beholder. Especially when it comes to government agencies, we occasionally hear a pledge to keep members of the public apprised of issues that impact them.
But when that information doesn’t fit an agency’s assumptions, transparency can sometimes look a lot like a brick wall.
Take, for example, a report that the Washington Health Department didn’t release until after the Capital Press published an article summarizing it. Its conclusion: Farmworkers who worked in the orchards and lived in a fruit company’s housing were less likely to be infected by COVID-19 than co-workers who lived in town.
Of 3,013 foreign and domestic orchard workers tested, the infection rate for those who lived in company housing was 4%. The infection rate for the 628 who lived in town was 12%.
Factoring in those workers who had symptoms but declined to be tested, the rate of infection was 7% for those who lived in company housing and 14% for those who lived in town.
Of the 726 packing plant and warehouse workers who were tested, 23% were positive. All of them lived in town.
Those statistics clearly didn’t meet the needs of the state, which had fined the company, Gebbers Farms, $2 million for allegedly breaking the state’s emergency rules aimed at protecting workers. Apparently, following the rules was more important that the outcome.
The case took on added significance because two of the 2,700 foreign guestworkers who worked for Gebbers died after contracting COVID-19. Altogether, the Brewster, Wash., company employed 4,955 people last year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a four-dimensional jigsaw puzzle for government officials, employers and the public. As the body of knowledge about the virus grew, treatments, modes of prevention — almost everything — has changed.
We can remember the beginning when we were told only a certain type of mask prevented infections. Then other types were added to the list. Finally, everything up to and including bandanas were OK, as officials determined that something was better than nothing.
Regulations, however, proved not to be as flexible. For farmworkers, the use of masks, social distancing, plastic dividers and other requirements were prescribed, no matter what.
Now, a year later, when many millions of people in the U.S. have been vaccinated, government officials seem just as eager to stick to their rules whether they were effective or not.
One thing is clear. The virus impacts people differently. Some, especially those who were over 60 or had pre-existing conditions such as obesity or diabetes, were much more likely to become seriously ill or die. Some others, who initially displayed only mild symptoms, had prolonged illnesses later. Still others had no symptoms at all.
Beyond vaccinations and efforts to prevent transmission of the virus there isn’t much an employer — or government — can do.
To impose cookie-cutter regulations on everyone means to us that efforts to pursue hotspots of infections were unsuccessful. Many states tracked cases by postal zip code but still insisted on one-size-fits-all shutdowns of restaurants and other public facilities in entire counties.
As much as any other factors, such overly broad regulations have led people not only to reject masks but even the vaccines. They wonder: If an agency is going to hide something as minor as a report on farmworker infections, what else is it hiding?
As a footnote, a week after the Capital Press published an article on the report about farmworker infections, the federal Centers for Disease Control published the report.