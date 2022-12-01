Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek

Oregon’s next governor, Tina Kotek

Tina Kotek has been elected governor of Oregon, having fended off what observers are calling one of the most serious GOP challenges in years to Democrat domination of the office.

Kotek won with a plurality of the electorate, 47% of the vote at this writing. That more Oregonians voted for someone else than for Kotek does not make her election illegitimate. (Abraham Lincoln received less than 40% of the popular vote in 1860.)

