More Idaho ag employers turning to H-2A program (copy)

Farmworkers pick wine grapes. A proposal in the Washington Legislature to pay undocumented farmworkers unemployment benefits threatens to expose them to federal law enforcement.

 Capital Press File

Well-intentioned legislation and regulation often yield unintended consequences that hurt the people they are meant to help.

That’s the case with legislation in Washington that would provide illegal immigrants with unemployment benefits.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you