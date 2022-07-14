George Harrison, a member of the Beatles, a popular music group some years ago, once wrote a song that will resonate with many farmers around the world even today.
Titled “Taxman,” the song’s lyrics iterate the ever-growing hunger government has for money.
“If you drive a car, I’ll tax the street. ... If you take a walk, I’ll tax your feet,” the lyrics say.
In his worst nightmares, however, Harrison would have never come up with the tax now under consideration in New Zealand. It would force farmers to pay the government when a cow or sheep burps.
We’re not making this up.
New Zealand’s leaders have a well-deserved reputation for having never met a tax they didn’t like.
This one, however, is over the top. The theory is that farmers will reduce the number of cattle and sheep they raise if they have to pony up for their burps, which are mainly methane. This in some small way would impact climate change, the government postulates.
The problem is, they’re wrong. Frank Mitloehner, an expert in animal science at the University of California-Davis, says the amount of methane in the atmosphere is steady over time because the livestock population stays the same. Methane has a lifespan of about 10 years.
“What this means is, if a country like Ireland, New Zealand or the United States keeps their livestock herds steady, then they keep their methane steady. If they keep their methane steady, then they are not increasing global warming,” he said in an interview on alltech.com. He said the key is efficiency in the production of food, and what the animal eats. For example, a grain-finished steer goes to slaughter at 14 to 18 months. A grass-fed steer is slaughtered at 26 to 30 months.
“...That means that, if an animal lives almost twice as long, then it will have much more time to produce environmental impacts,” he said.
What New Zealand — and other nations — need to do is promote efficiency in livestock production, not add to the tax burden.
Ironically, New Zealand is already at or near the bottom of the list of those nations impacting the climate. For example, the overall carbon dioxide output for its 5.1 million citizens is something less than 1% of the world total, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. For the sake of comparison, China emits 29% of the carbon dioxide and the U.S. emits 14%.
With their new “climate” tax, the folks in New Zealand have only come up with a tax on food and clothes. It will cause New Zealanders to pay more for meat, milk — and even for their sweaters. It won’t impact climate change significantly.
The other problem with simplistic taxes on burps is they don’t look at the whole picture. They don’t include the value of that livestock. For example, the fact that billions of people survive by eating meat and drinking milk is often left out of the calculus of climate change.
So too is the fact that livestock such as sheep and cattle produce high-quality protein from low-quality land, much of which could not support food crops.
Sure enough, animals burp and produce methane. But they also help feed 8 billion people on the planet, sustaining civilization. That has value, but in New Zealand it doesn’t count.