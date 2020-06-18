We are constantly amazed by the way the media torture stories related to agriculture.
It’s like a massive version of that old party game called Telephone. With everyone in a circle, the game would start with someone whispering a sentence into the first player’s ear. He would whisper the sentence into the next player’s ear, who in turn would whisper it into the next player’s ear. This would continue until it reached the last player, who would then announce what the sentence was.
Often, the sentence would have turned into something unrecognizable. Something like “The quick brown fox jumped over the moon” would mutate into “The quick fox mooned the brown thing.”
This also happens in the media. Someone will read an accurate story from a newspaper and paraphrase it. That version will then get passed along, with people adding and subtracting to it as it travels through the internet. News outlets will also change the stories to get more attention.
One small example of how this works involves the Asian giant hornet.
Last summer, a nest of the bugs was found in Nanaimo, British Columbia, a town on Vancouver Island in Canada. Then another hornet was found in White Rock, a town just north of the U.S.-Canada border. They had apparently arrived as hitchhikers on freight containers or airplanes. The first nest was found across the Strait of Georgia from Vancouver’s international airport.
In December, a hornet was found near Blaine, Wash., just over the border from White Rock.
In December and January, the Capital Press, New York Times and Oregonian all wrote stories about the Asian giant hornet discovery and its nicknames, including the yak-killer hornet, the commander wasp and the tiger head bee.
The interesting thing about the hornets is they had never before shown up in North America, and that they are extremely good at killing honey bees. They also kill many other insects.
After that, the story got quiet. A few cartoons showed up on social media showing honey bees buying extra toilet paper to prepare for the hornets’ arrival — that sort of thing.
But in May, the story completely changed. The Times published “‘Murder Hornets’ in the U.S.: The rush to stop the Asian giant hornet.” The story recounted a hornet attack on a Blaine beehive in November. It also said some researchers call the bugs “murder hornets.”
A star was born. Social media picked up the moniker and ran with it. Memes appeared talking about these hornets that were going to take over the world.
News media in 14 states ranging from Alaska to Georgia chimed in with their own “murder hornet” stories. All of them announced that — Whew! — there aren’t any murder hornets there.
One headline earnestly reported: “Murder hornets? Not in Alabama.”
A jokester in Washington state even posted hornet warning signs in public parks.
Then, last month, another “murder hornet” was found near Blaine and the dam burst.
Of all the articles we could find, only one — by a Colorado radio station — took the time to interview a university entomologist about the insect. The headline said the “murder hornet” name was “all buzz, no sting.”
Maybe the Asian giant hornet will be a big deal for beekeepers and others who depend on insects for pollinating crops and other things. We hope not.
But we do know that a rare hornet showing up in one county of Washington state and one province of Canada is probably not the end of the world. Agriculture officials in both countries are doing their best to round up the few that still exist. We assume they will ultimately succeed and vanquish every last “murder hornet.”
And that will be the end of that story.