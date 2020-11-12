Pollsters have taken it on the chin over the last week for again woefully misreading the presidential electorate. We are inclined to put more faith in a Gallup survey taken this summer that has ranked farming and agriculture as the top-rated industry in the U.S.
For the last 20 years the Gallup organization has been tracking Americans’ views on various industries.
Farming and ag have long been high in the rankings, but this year for the first time it has topped the list, with 69% of respondents reporting a positive view.
Gallup attributes the results to people’s appreciation for the importance of the food supply because of the COVID pandemic. When people feel threatened, the basics become more important. No matter what happens, people have to eat.
Coming in last was the federal government. Only 30% of respondents had a positive view, while half had a negative view.
This is one of those times when the facts speak for themselves.