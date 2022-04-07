The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review a ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which last year upheld a California law banning in-state sales of certain products from farms that use “extreme methods of farm animal confinement.”
It is bad law, and should be struck down.
Officially the Farm Animal Confinement Act, Prop 12 bans the sale of eggs, pork and veal products in California unless production facilities meet animal-confinement standards dictated by the state. The law applies to products produced outside the state of California.
The law was passed overwhelmingly by California voters in 2018.
The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Diego, arguing that subjecting out-of-state producers to California’s regulations violates the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause.
Plaintiffs lost in the trial court, and again on appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
In 2021, the 9th Circuit determined the law doesn’t have an “impermissible extraterritorial effect” because the hog-raising standards only affect pork sold in California and don’t dictate prices or disfavor out-of-state meat.
“Under our precedent, unless a state law facially discriminates against out-of-state activities, directly regulates transactions that are conducted entirely out of state, substantially impedes the flow of interstate commerce, or interferes with a national regime, a plaintiff’s complaint is unlikely to survive a motion to dismiss,” the 9th Circuit said.
Prop 12’s impacts on interstate commerce are anything but incidental. While it does not claim interstate regulatory powers outright, enforcement of the act all but ensures that California regulators will impose their standard on producers and on buyers in other states.
California imports more than 99% of its pork, its state agriculture officials must be provided access to out-of-state hog farms to enforce the restrictions and shipping documents must identify whether the meat can be sold in that state.
Meatpacking is a wholesale business done on volume. Hogs from many farms go in one end and come out as bacon, ham, chops and other cuts destined for consumption all across the country. Neither the production nor processing allows for the segregation of meat to be shipped to California to ensure it meets the standard.
Backers of Prop 12 knew that from the beginning, and banked on the fact that California’s outsized market influence would force producers and processors to meet the standard without having to mount expensive and politically difficult legislative efforts in Midwestern states.
We do not dispute California’s authority to regulate livestock production within its borders. But what if Texas, Florida or any of the other 49 states pass equally strict rules that are at odds with those outlined in Prop 12? How could a national food system function with 50 different sets of rules?
California voters are free to call the tune for California producers, but Midwestern farmers shouldn’t have to dance or pay the fiddler.