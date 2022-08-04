Based on video from a recent task force meeting, Oregon farmers have reason to question the objectivity of state regulators as they contemplate upgrading farmworker housing rules.
This summer, a task force started by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has begun discussing recommendations for increasing compliance with farmworker housing rules.
The task force will also make recommendations for capital improvements to farmworker housing, which would potentially be funded with grants, tax credits or low-interest loans.
The task force is an opportunity to make recommendations that may seem “way out there,” said Tim Mahern-Macias, community and stakeholder engagement specialist for the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department.
A June 16 task force meeting led by Mahern-Macias included discussion of a lot of ideas farmers would consider “way out there.” A video of the meeting was posted on the agency’s website.
Maybe, Mahern-Macias suggested, instead of letting farmers run employee housing, the state could “compensate a farmer for part of their land” and use it to “build community-based housing.” Would that involve using eminent domain to take farmland for housing?
How about changing the state constitution and revising rules for “urban growth boundaries” and “exclusive farm use” zones to facilitate housing in areas it is not now allowed?
“As for ideas, the sky is the limit,” he said. “Don’t feel boxed in. Don’t feel like this is just another run-around.”
Part of a facilitator’s job is to get the ball rolling. Mission accomplished.
Farmworker advocates at the meeting said it’s disappointing that agriculture industry representatives are involved in housing discussions at all.
“Just the concept that we have to have these conversations and tip-toe around the farmers who are treating people inhumanely seems wrong at every level to me,” said Lisa Rogers, assistant director of the Casa of Oregon nonprofit.
What would you expect from an advocate? Had farm interests been present, certainly other perspectives would have been expressed.
But representatives from the Oregon Farm Bureau said though they have repeatedly asked for the dates of task force meetings, they have not been notified.
“At the end of the day, the growers are who we have to work with and we can’t change that,” Mahern-Macias said.
Mahern-Macias said that debating issues with opponents may feel like “forever work.”
“The other side will continue to exist and advocate for their own best interests, always for the end of time. It’s depressing,” he said.
Mary Anne Cooper, vice president of government affairs for the Oregon Farm Bureau, said it seems like the organization is being willfully excluded to appease community advocates.
“It’s a very obvious bias the agencies are allowed to show that is going unchecked by their superiors.”
After being contacted by Capital Press for comment, the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department said it would reach out to OFB about the perception of bias. We hope so.
Worker housing is the next thing on the regulatory agenda. Farmers shouldn’t have the deck stacked against them simply because they have an economic interest in the outcome.
