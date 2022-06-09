Utilities, irrigation districts and state governments in parts of the West have for years been supplementing their water supplies. They’ve done it by seeding the clouds. Where the conditions are right, they have generated upward of 15% more snowmelt, helping to fill streams and rivers, irrigate fields and replenish aquifers.
Cloud seeding is a complicated process. It involves studying the weather patterns to determine whether more water can be coaxed from the clouds by “seeding” them with substances such as silver iodide. Mountain-based generators and airplanes are used for the seeding.
Doing that is not without controversy. Some experts sniff that in Oregon experiments decades ago the additional snow generated by cloud seeding was less than impressive and not statistically significant. What’s 10% more snow when so much snow and rain inundates much of the region? they concluded at the time.
That was before drought and climate change became a part of the weather lexicon. In an era when farmers and ranchers — and everyone else — are grasping for every drop of water, some people say 10% more water runoff can sound pretty good.
Mike Britton is one of those people. As the executive manager of the North Unit Irrigation District in Central Oregon, he has seen agriculture in his region drying up the past several years. Less snow and rain in the winter have failed to fill reservoirs and left farms and ranches parched in the summer. This year, they will receive 25% of the water they need.
Britton is asking a simple question: Could his irrigation district in particular and Oregon farmers in general benefit from seeding clouds as they roll across the Cascade Range all winter?
His is a legitimate question that deserves an answer. Scientists could set up experiments using the latest technology to determine what benefit, if any, could be derived from cloud seeding.
After all, cloud seeding is routinely done in Idaho, California, Nevada and Colorado. In Idaho, for example, cloud seeding adds 1 million acre-feet of water a year to the overall supply.
In this space, we have also commented on the need to consider other means of managing the state’s water supply. The Columbia River, one of the great rivers of North America, borders the state on the north. It certainly could supply water to Central Oregon and other parts of the West.
Mountain lake taps could be created that would add to the water supply in the summer and replenish themselves naturally in the winter. As an added benefit, they could generate clean hydropower.
Now is the time to study these and other tools that we in Oregon and other states will need to rebuild and maintain the region’s water supply.
There will be no single silver bullet for the region’s water supply problems. It will take an array of technology and management tactics.
But until we take a thoughtful, science-based look at all of them, including cloud seeding, we won’t know the answer to which techniques are most effective.