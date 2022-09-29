water filter (copy)
Plumber Tory Uskoski adjusts a newly installed reverse osmosis filter at a Boardman, Ore., home. The filter was installed to remove excessive nitrates from the well water.

 Erick Peterson/EO Media Group File

The existence of nitrates in groundwater is common in many parts of the world, including the U.S. It’s when the concentration exceeds the level considered safe by the Environmental Protection Agency that there’s a problem.

Nitrates can occur naturally or they can come from over-applying nitrogen fertilizers, waste water, manure and other sources of nitrogen. Crops greatly benefit from the boost nitrogen provides, but they can take up only so much. After that, the nitrogen can travel through the soil until it reaches groundwater. There it lingers as nitrates. Nitrates found today in groundwater can be from fertilizer that was over-applied decades ago — called a “legacy pollutant.”

