There’s politics, and then there’s Washington state politics.
Politics is like football, when members of the majority party huddle and come up with a plan to push legislation through the House and Senate. Sometimes they are successful, and sometimes they aren’t. Other times, a compromise helps them pick up enough votes to get a bill passed.
Then there’s Washington state politics. That’s when the legislature tries to pass bipartisan legislation, but Gov. Jay Inslee torpedoes the bills.
As an example, take a gander at how the Inslee administration killed a bipartisan bill aimed at getting the state wildlife managers to work with counties and the other folks in northeastern Washington on wolf problems.
Sounds reasonable. State wildlife managers have lost the plot when it comes to managing wolves. They would rather manage ranchers, many of whom have lived there for generations.
The bipartisan bill that unanimously passed the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee would have removed wolves from the state’s protected species list to allow more flexibility in managing them.
The radical idea in the bill was to have state wildlife managers work with county officials and others to more effectively manage wolves.
Then the Inslee administration attacked the bill, launching a torpedo in the form of a $3.2 million fiscal note for two years.
How the administration could try to justify that price tag with a straight face is anyone’s guess. They said the money would provide more than $100,000 for seven employees each year, $40,000 for travel, $137,000 for goods and services and $720,000 for professional service contracts.
One of the bill’s sponsors, Rep. Joel Kretz, a Republican, described the attack as “death by fiscal note.”
“If agencies want a bill, it won’t cost much. If they don’t want it, it costs a lot. This is the way agencies do things in Olympia,” he said.
But there’s more to Inslee’s tactics. He was willing to throw the four Democratic sponsors of the bill under his political steamroller.
Fish and Wildlife assistant director Eric Gardner claimed the bill would lead to “unregulated, unlimited harvest” of wolves despite the bill making no mention of it. One of the sponsors, agriculture committee chair Mike Chapman, fired back that “I take great offense at your characterization of the legislation.”
Another Insleeite, an environmentalist, also spoke about the “heavy hand of local control.”
Apparently, it’s much better to control everything from Olympia.
The Inslee factor also shows up in his willingness to steamroll county governments.
Inslee is making an end-run around counties whose leaders question the wisdom of planting solar panels and wind turbines on thousands of acres of farmland.
Many of Inslee’s initiatives are aimed at forcing rural Washingtonians to accept what the governor wants, no compromise allowed.
He even killed legislation backed by farmers, ranchers and Native Americans that would have encouraged more buffers along streams to help fish recovery. The reason: It was voluntary so he couldn’t jam buffer requirements down their throats.
Call it the Inslee factor or the new Washington way. Either one is anti-democratic and anti-rural.
