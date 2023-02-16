Piece of bread and change

While the Netherlands aims to put thousands of farmers out of business this decade, hundreds of millions of people around the world remain hungry.

In the Netherlands, the government is putting out of business thousands of livestock farmers it describes as “peak polluters.” The goal is to reduce the number of farm animals in that nation by more than 35 million by 2030.

The Netherlands provides most of western Europe’s meat and produce. Without those farmers, Europeans will have to import more food and pay higher prices for it.

