We’ve written extensively about California’s Prop 12, a measure approved by voters in 2018 that bans the sale of eggs, pork and veal products in California unless production facilities meet animal-confinement standards dictated by the state — regardless of the state in which production takes place.
It is bad law that hopefully will be struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court later this year.
Somehow, we missed a similar and equally bad initiative passed by Massachusetts voters in 2016 that has now landed in the federal courts.
Question 3 — passed by 77.6% of voters — predated Prop 12, but had its genesis in an earlier failed attempt in California to regulate chicken cages.
As in California, the real purpose of Question 3 was to force production changes throughout the country. The Bay State had only one farm at the time of the vote that would have been impacted by Question 3. Under the measure, all products sold in Massachusetts must be produced according to the state’s rules.
But, what rules? Voters vested the attorney general with the authority to establish the rules by Jan. 1, 2020, which were then to go into effect Jan. 1, 2022. That would have given farms and processors two years to adapt.
The AG missed the deadline. In December 2021 the legislature transferred responsibility to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, and extended the deadline for producers to comply to Aug. 15, 2022.
The rules were not issued until June 10, giving producers, processors, distributors and retailers about six weeks to upend the national supply chain to segregate Massachusetts-compliant meat and eggs from all others. Because of how the rules were written, it would be a minimum of 10 months before any pork products could possibly meet the regulations.
And as an added wrinkle, pork sold to wholesalers within the state for sale to customers outside the state will also have to meet the requirements. Virtually all the commercial pork products sold in stores and restaurants in New England are distributed by companies in Massachusetts.
As in the case of Prop 12, the National Pork Producers Council and a group of restaurant and hospitality trade groups have filed a federal lawsuit to block the rules. They argue that compliance on such a short deadline is a near logistical impossibility, given the complex realities of pork production, processing and distribution on a national scale.
They also argue that Question 3’s extraterritoriality runs afoul of the Constitution’s commerce clause, which gives Congress exclusive authority to regulate commerce between the states.
The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to take up that question in the Prop 12 lawsuit in October. Plaintiffs in the Massachusetts case have asked the district court to block enforcement of Question 3 until at least 30 days after the Supreme Court rules.
Though the efforts are often misguided, we recognize a state’s right to regulate production methods within its borders. But they don’t have the right to force a dubious animal rights agenda onto the rest of the country.
