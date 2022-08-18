Pigs are walking around.

An initiative in Massachusetts attempts to set production requirements for hog farms nationwide.

We’ve written extensively about California’s Prop 12, a measure approved by voters in 2018 that bans the sale of eggs, pork and veal products in California unless production facilities meet animal-confinement standards dictated by the state — regardless of the state in which production takes place.

It is bad law that hopefully will be struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court later this year.

