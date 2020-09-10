Earlier this week the United States celebrated Labor Day, so we would like to take the opportunity to belatedly thank the “essential workers” who have worked throughout the pandemic to keep the country’s pantry stocked. That includes farmers, ranchers, processors and their employees.
Americans largely take their food supply for granted. That’s understandable. Food has always been plentiful in the United States. The average supermarket seems to be stocked year round with a never-ending supply of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables and a host of canned and processed foods.
But producing food for 330 million Americans with enough left over to export across the globe is nothing short of a miracle in normal circumstances. Getting the crops picked, processed, packed and delivered for retail and restaurant consumption is a complicated job.
COVID-19 made it so much more difficult.
Farmers were forced to take precautions to limit the possibility the virus would spread through their workforce. The Northwest’s 150 food processors have developed best practices for coping with COVID-19, often with the help of state agencies such as the departments of agriculture. Working together, they have been able to minimize the danger.
In the early days, panicked buying and production issues created some shortages of certain products. But those days are largely behind us.
Now, six months after “stay home” orders sent many workers and students into isolation, there are tentative steps towards normalcy. Many still question whether it is safe to return to their schools and offices. It’s an understandably tough choice.
But for the 22 million Americans who are in the business of keeping the rest of us fed, there was never a choice. It’s work that can’t be done from the safety of a home office.
So that’s why we recognize those who have remained on the line day-in and day-out throughout the pandemic. Without the producers, farmworkers, packers, processors, truckers and grocery clerks who put themselves at risk, hunger would have quickly turned a bad situation worse.