If you want to know more about how consumers think about food, look at your cell phone. It keeps you in touch with other people, and can tap into the internet.
But beyond that, who knows how it works? In fact, if you were visit with a Ph.D. in computer science, you would get a barrage of lingo about rare earth metals, lithium batteries and semiconductors.
The technical features are lost on the vast majority of people. As long as the phone works when and how it’s supposed to, most people are happy. If the inside of a phone was filled with Crazy Foam, they couldn’t care less.
It’s the same with food — sort of.
Consumers want good food from people they trust. Exactly how that food is produced is lost on most people.
In fact, most farmers and ranchers can be compared to that Ph.D. in computer science. They know more about farming and ranching that a typical consumer will ever understand. Most farmers and ranchers have accumulated their knowledge not only through school but over that years and decades — even generations.
How could a farmer ever be expected to boil down why he or she does something into a sound bite?
But that’s exactly what special interests are doing. Groups like the Humane Society of the United States, Greenpeace, PETA, Farm Sanctuary and the Environmental Working Group have taken to social media — Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and You Tube — with their skewed version of how people should eat.
They simplify, generalize, exaggerate and stretch the truth into an often unrecognizable indictment of farming and ranching.
In the meantime, farmers and ranchers — the experts — are left out of the conversation.
Michele Payn wants to remedy that. Speaking to members of Oregon AgLink last week at the Northwest Agricultural Show in Salem, the well-known author urged members of the audience to speak up for agriculture.
But she suggested they do it differently. Instead of relying on the science of agriculture — which, by the way, is on their side — she said farmers need to make a human connection.
As an example, she mentioned Derrick Josi, a Tillamook County, Ore., dairy farmer, who posts videos online talking matter-of-factly about his farm, what he does and why he does it.
“People are not stupid,” Payn said. “They’re just out of touch with the way food is grown.”
She said the personal touch is what hits home with consumers. If they understand and trust the people producing their food, they will accept it.
“Food should be raised the right way by the right people and for the right reasons,” she said.