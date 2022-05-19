When Alexis Taylor was appointed director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture in 2016, we suspected that the next Democrat in the White House would ask the former head of USDA’s Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services branch back to serve in Washington.
Last week, President Biden nominated Taylor to be USDA’s undersecretary for trade and foreign agriculture affairs, the department’s top trade official. He has made a fine choice.
In her new role, Taylor will be responsible for overseeing international negotiations related to agricultural trade, developing USDA’s trade policy, facilitating foreign market access and promoting U.S. agriculture.
Taylor grew up on her family’s farm in Iowa. After a stint in the Army, Taylor worked as a congressional staffer who specialized in farm policy. At USDA, she spent years traveling the world in that role, looking for ways to open new markets and improve the competitive position of U.S. farm goods in the global marketplace.
When she first came to Oregon, some in the ag community were anxious to see how an Iowan raised in corn and soybean country would acclimate to the state’s diverse and specialized farm and ranch industry. Quite well, it turned out.
She made a point during her first year to get to every county and see the width and breadth of Oregon agriculture first hand. She built a lot of bridges and won over many with her commonsense approach to the issues.
So much of what is grown here is destined to be consumed elsewhere. With that in mind, Taylor has been a tireless advocate for Oregon farm products abroad.
Farmers and ranchers throughout the Pacific Northwest will benefit from having someone familiar with the broad range of crops produced in the region in the top USDA trade job. We are sure that Taylor will do an excellent job in that role.
