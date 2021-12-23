The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission last week voted 3-to-1 for a sweeping “Climate Protection Program” that will require fuel suppliers in Oregon to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the products they sell 50% by 2035 and 90% by 2050.
It is the latest in a series of diktats from an unelected bureaucracy that will have wide-ranging impacts on rural Oregon and raise costs for farmers and ranchers.
In a statement criticizing the program, the Oregon Farm Bureau said the new program will raise the “costs for the fuels, propane, and natural gas our rural communities rely on to produce food and fiber as part of a global food system.”
Trucking industry groups have estimated the plan could double the price of natural gas by 2050, add 36 cents per gallon to the cost of gasoline and add 39 cents per gallon to the price of diesel by 2035.
The regulators say that those fears are overblown. DEQ predicts fuel prices will increase no more than 3% to 7% by 2050 because of the regulations. It also says that if prices jump by 20% a review of the program will be triggered that “could” result in changes to the regulations.
So, no problem. The bureaucrats have your back, and they could act if prices jump too much.
We take issue with the way these sweeping measures came into being.
The plan was developed by the Department of Environmental Quality after Republican senators’ walkouts in 2019 and 2020 killed efforts to pass economy-wide “cap and trade” legislation.
After the walkouts, Gov. Kate Brown outflanked the Republicans with a far-reaching use of her executive powers to achieve the same general goals. March of 2020, she signed an executive order directing agencies to craft a plan to regulate emissions.
A year and nine months later, commissioners voted to approve the new rules.
Big programs that fundamentally change the lives of millions of Oregonians should come from the legislature, not unelected commissioners handpicked by the governor.
The cap and trade legislation pushed by Brown and Democrat legislators has been stymied by Republican senators who have chosen to leave the chamber and deny the Senate the necessary quorum to do business. It is a cheap legislative trick, but a nonetheless legitimate ploy available to a minority party.
During her days in the legislature, Brown led such a walkout when her party was in the minority.
Democrats pushing the bill have two equally legitimate alternatives: make amendments to the measure that would make it more palatable to the minority, or win enough elections to deny the minority the power to block votes.
The legislative process in our representative democracy is designed to make change difficult. The founders believed that doing nothing is preferable to doing the wrong thing, particularly in haste.
Critics say the walkouts thwart the democratic process. Elected representatives working in the interest of their constituents seems far more democratic than a mandate imposed by an unelected and unaccountable regulatory commission.
At the end of the day, the success of a sweeping proposal should represent the victory of an idea, not a process.