Recently on this page we urged Oregon politicians to go to rural parts of the state and seek out the opinions of the people who live there. Why? Because political leaders need to reflect the viewpoints of their constituents, not the other way around.
This is not unique to Oregon. Politicians in other states are also guilty of ignoring the viewpoints of their constituents.
In Washington state, this is certainly the case with Gov. Jay Inslee’s push to demolish the lower Snake River dams. He and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., are working on a political sales pitch aimed at taking out the dams. They argue making that stretch of the river impassable for the barges that transport wheat and other crops would be good for the state. They also argue the low-cost electricity the dams generate won’t be missed, despite evidence to the contrary.
The idea of taking out the dams gained momentum with a proposal from an eastern Idaho member of Congress, Rep. Mike Simpson, who apparently didn’t ask his constituents what they think of the idea, either.
In his proposal, Simpson estimates that replacing the benefits of the dams — including power generators, highways and railroad tracks — would cost more than $33 billion, which would come from taxpayers.
So what do the people of Washington, Idaho and Oregon think about tearing down the lower Snake River dams?
The short answer: Don’t do it.
This answer is found in a survey of residents of the three Northwest states. In the survey, commissioned by Northwest RiverPartners, members of the public were asked what they think about destroying the dams and giving up the low-cost electricity they provide.
Northwest RiverPartners is a member-driven organization that serves not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities in the region.
The answers to that question were unequivocal. The majority of Republicans and Democrats are against it. People who live on both sides of the Cascade Range oppose it. People who live in Idaho oppose it.
All told, only 29% of the 1,200 respondents regionwide favored getting rid of the lower Snake River dams to help salmon. An even smaller percentage, 17%, was against the use of the lower Snake River dams to generate electricity.
Considering the results of the survey and the cost to the public, it’s clear this is just one more example of politicians trying to impose their will on the public, which would then get stuck with the bill.
