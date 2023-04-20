It is rare in the progressive Pacific Northwest for legislatures to clarify the consequences of climate change legislation before pulling the trigger, but it appears that Oregon lawmakers might be taking that unusual step.
As originally written, Senate Bill 803 would phase out the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel by 2030. Under the proposed legislation, the prohibition against petroleum diesel sales would have begun in the Portland metropolitan area in 2026, expanded to Western Oregon in 2028 and applied statewide in 2030.
The bill would have required motor vehicles to use renewable diesel — a cleaner-burning fuel made from oils and fats — if supplies and prices were determined to be adequate.
For the bill’s opponents, including a coalition of 14 agricultural organizations, the proposed petroleum diesel phase-out represented a dangerous leap of faith that adequate supplies of renewables will be available.
Though the bill only applied to motorized vehicles on roadways, rather than farm machinery, opponents said agriculture is still highly dependent on trucks for shipping crops and livestock, as well as acquiring fertilizer and other inputs.
Critics said SB 803 would force a shift to renewable diesel despite inadequate supplies, which wouldn’t be mitigated by an “off-ramp” written into the bill that would suspend enforcement during shortages and price spikes.
The daily lives of every Oregonian depend on the diesel-powered trucks that move goods throughout the state. In proposing a mandate phasing out petroleum-based diesel, lawmakers assume that if they build a demand for renewables, the supply will follow.
A company that wants to build a renewable diesel refinery on the Columbia River believes that, too. But that project faces a lot of opposition. It isn’t apparent that adequate supply will be available, despite investments to increase capacity.
Critics point out fuel companies won’t be able to quickly switch between renewables and petroleum-based diesel when supplies rise and fall.
It’s an expensive gamble, which is probably why even supporters in the legislature are wary of rolling the dice without some assurance that supply will reliably meet the demand.
In debating a similar bill last year, lawmakers suggested a task force study the feasibility of mandating the switch to renewables. The bill failed to make it to a floor vote.
This year, the Senate Energy and Environmental Committee has moved the bill to the Ways and Means Committee with an amendment that would require the Department of Environmental Quality to analyze supply and demand in different regions of the state, examine the distribution logistics and study price differences and the incentives necessary to increase supplies. The department would be required to submit its report and legislative recommendations by Sept. 15, 2024.
It seems prudent to get some facts before potentially upsetting the state’s transportation apple cart.
