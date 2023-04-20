Rising fuel prices
123rf

It is rare in the progressive Pacific Northwest for legislatures to clarify the consequences of climate change legislation before pulling the trigger, but it appears that Oregon lawmakers might be taking that unusual step.

As originally written, Senate Bill 803 would phase out the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel by 2030. Under the proposed legislation, the prohibition against petroleum diesel sales would have begun in the Portland metropolitan area in 2026, expanded to Western Oregon in 2028 and applied statewide in 2030.

