U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly has ruled that USDA’s records about farmers and the size and location of their operations are “exempt from disclosure” under the Freedom of Information Act.
Kelly made the right call. While we are a big believer in the Freedom of Information Act’s utility in serving the public interest, this information was never supposed to be public.
At issue was certain detailed data compiled by USDA from participants in various department programs.
Farm Market iD filed a complaint against the USDA for failing to release farm records the company uses to help marketers sell seed, pesticides, fertilizers and other agribusiness products, arguing the data is not exempt from FOIA requirements.
It did not ask for information that in itself identified individual farmers. Instead, when cross referenced with other public information, the data allowed the company to identify individual farmers and ranchers and details of their businesses useful to those with something to sell them.
The company argued that USDA previously provided identification numbers for growers and farmland tracts for more than a decade but then “abruptly stopped” in 2019 without explaining why.
The reason why USDA “abruptly stopped” was that after 10 years of dithering it finally was observing a prohibition in the 2008 Farm Bill against releasing such data.
A decade delay in complying with the law is hardly “abrupt” by most standards. Why it took so long for the USDA to follow the will of the Congress is an interesting question, but not relevant to the matter at hand.
One of the more egregious arguments the company made for the release of the data was that it could be used by the public to determine whether farmers and ranchers are complying with program requirements. Therefore, it argued, there is a public interest in release.
Bull excrement.
Farm Market iD couldn’t be more disingenuous. It wasn’t using the data to root out fraud and abuse in USDA programs. It was using the data to match sellers of farm inputs with qualified potential buyers and was selling names and associated detailed business information to paying customers. It was not performing investigative journalism or in any way serving a public interest.
Kelly rightly rejected the company’s arguments.
We have been conditioned to accept that our personal information is a commodity that others can use for their own purposes, whether for the common good or to make a buck. There are legitimate instances where information given to the government becomes part of the public record. This isn’t one of them.